|
|
|
PELLEGRINI Teresa Passed away on
Friday 4th October 2019,
aged 61 years.
The funeral service will take place at The Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Vandyke Road, Leighton Buzzard,
LU7 1HZ on Wednesday 16th October 2019 at 10:30am.
Burial follows at
Vandyke Road Cemetery,
Vandyke Road, LU7 3HS.
Please join us afterwards at Brooklands Club, Garden Leys, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 3PQ.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to "Sue Ryder" may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Leighton Buzzard,
LU7 2RF or by using the just giving page. https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/teresa-pellegrini
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Oct. 15, 2019