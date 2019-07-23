Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
14:00
St. Michael's Church
Sutton
Sam Ward Notice
WARD Sam Formerly of
Leighton Buzzard,
passed away on Monday,
July 15th 2019, aged 80 years.
Much-loved husband of Sylvia,
loving dad of Jacki, Kate and Paul
and an extra special grandad
and great-grandad x x
Funeral service at St. Michael's Church,
Sutton on Friday, July 26th at 2pm,
followed by interment.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired payable to
The Norfolk Hospice, may be given
at the service or sent to
Murrell Cork Funerals of Stalham,
32 - 34 High Street, Stalham,
Norwich Norfolk, NR12 9AN.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 23, 2019
