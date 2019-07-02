|
|
|
Shackcloth Rosemary Anne Passed away on
June 23rd, 2019, aged 80 years.
Much-loved wife, mum, nanny
and friend to many.
Funeral Service will take place
at Bierton Crematorium on
Friday July 12th, 2019 at 11.00am.
Family request the wearing of
flower button-holes only.
No further flowers.
Donations, if desired, by way
of cheque payable to Rennie Grove Hospice Care may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 2, 2019