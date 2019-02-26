|
|
|
FRANCIS Richard Lionel
'Lionel' Passed away on
Monday 18th February 2019,
aged 97 years.
Loving Husband of the late Joy,
Dad to Michael and Keith.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 11:00am followed by cremation at 12.15pm
in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
by way of cheque payable to
British Heart Foundation may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
