FARREN RAYMOND EDWARD
Ray Passed away peacefully at
Willen Hospice on 6th February 2019,
aged 60 years, after a short but
brave battle against cancer.
Funeral Service will take place at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday
27th February 2019 at 2.15pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Willen Hospice may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 19, 2019
