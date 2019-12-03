Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Quinn

Notice Condolences

Peter Quinn Notice
QUINN Peter Robert James Passed away peacefully at
Willen Hospice on Saturday
23rd November 2019 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Pamela,
father to Stephen, Robert and Helen
and grandfather to Leah and Billy.
Funeral service will take place at
Trinity Methodist Church,
Leighton Buzzard on Friday
13th December 2019 at 12 noon, followed by cremation service at Bierton Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired by way of cheque payable to Willen Hospice may be sent to :-
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -