|
|
|
QUINN Peter Robert James Passed away peacefully at
Willen Hospice on Saturday
23rd November 2019 aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Pamela,
father to Stephen, Robert and Helen
and grandfather to Leah and Billy.
Funeral service will take place at
Trinity Methodist Church,
Leighton Buzzard on Friday
13th December 2019 at 12 noon, followed by cremation service at Bierton Crematorium at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations if desired by way of cheque payable to Willen Hospice may be sent to :-
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 3, 2019