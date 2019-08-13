Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
13:00
All Saints Church
Peter Quick Notice
Quick Peter Passed away on Thursday 25th July, aged 85 years.

Beloved husband of Barbara,
father to Chris and Kevin,
granddad to David and Natalie
and great-granddad to Reggie.
Will be missed enormously by an incredibly proud family.

Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Church on 21st August
at 1.00pm, followed by burial at Vandyke Road Cemetery.

Family flowers only.
Donations if desired by way of a cheque payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds. LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 13, 2019
