Lathwell "Pete"
Peter George Passed away after
a short illness on
Wednesday 7th August, aged 84.
Loving husband of 62 years to Doreen. Devoted father to Graham and Christine and much loved
Grandad and Great Grandad.

Funeral Service to be held at
Bierton Crematorium on
Friday 23rd August at 11:00.
Family flowers only please but donations in Pete's memory
can be made to
'Bedfordshire Ambulance Service.'

Any enquiries can be made to;-
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 20, 2019
