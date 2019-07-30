Home

Peter Hawkins Notice
HAWKINS Peter James
(of F. A Hawkins Transport Ltd) Passed away peacefully
on 18th July 2019 aged 91 years.
A funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Eaton Bray
on Saturday 31st August at 10:30 a.m. followed by a burial
at Edlesborough Churchyard.
All flowers are welcome.
Donations in memory of Peter
may be made, if desired, to
either the Royal Marines Charity
or R.N.L.I c/o
White Dove Funerals. 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds. LU6 3HD
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 30, 2019
