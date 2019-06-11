Home

Neville Funeral Service
The Old Church
Ampthill, Bedfordshire MK45 2NT
01525 406132
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:30
All Saints Parish Church
Chalgrave
Peter Freeman Notice
FREEMAN Peter Howe Of Wingfield.
Passed away peacefully on 31st May, aged 87 years,
after a short illness, cared for
by his friends Jonathan and Paula.
Peter played the Church Organ for many years, and will be sadly missed by his family as well as his many friends.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Parish Church, Chalgrave
on Monday 17th June at 2:30pm.
Donations to Peter's memory for the Organ at Chalgrave Church may be sent c/o Neville Funerals,
The Old Church, Flitwick Road,
Ampthill, Bedford, MK45 2NT.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 11, 2019
