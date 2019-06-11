|
FREEMAN Peter Howe Of Wingfield.
Passed away peacefully on 31st May, aged 87 years,
after a short illness, cared for
by his friends Jonathan and Paula.
Peter played the Church Organ for many years, and will be sadly missed by his family as well as his many friends.
Funeral service will take place at
All Saints Parish Church, Chalgrave
on Monday 17th June at 2:30pm.
Donations to Peter's memory for the Organ at Chalgrave Church may be sent c/o Neville Funerals,
The Old Church, Flitwick Road,
Ampthill, Bedford, MK45 2NT.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 11, 2019
