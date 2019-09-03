Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
14:00
Bierton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Boddington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Boddington

Notice Condolences

Peter Boddington Notice
BODDINGTON Peter Robert Passed away on
Tuesday 27th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of the late Gloria,
dad to Claire, John and Michael,
Grandad Bod and Great-Grandad Bod,
who will be missed by all his family.
Funeral Service will take place at
Bierton Crematorium on Monday
23rd September 2019 at 2:00pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
by way of cheque payable to
Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity
(GOSH) may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.