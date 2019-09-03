|
BODDINGTON Peter Robert Passed away on
Tuesday 27th August 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of the late Gloria,
dad to Claire, John and Michael,
Grandad Bod and Great-Grandad Bod,
who will be missed by all his family.
Funeral Service will take place at
Bierton Crematorium on Monday
23rd September 2019 at 2:00pm.
Flowers or donations, if desired,
by way of cheque payable to
Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity
(GOSH) may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 3, 2019