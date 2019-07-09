Home

Hannelly Pauline Mavis Yvonne Passed away on the 29th June
2019, aged 86 years.
Pauline will be sadly missed
by all her family.

The funeral service will take place
on Friday 19th July 2019 at St Mary's Church, Woburn Sands at 12pm.
Due to her love of the water,
Pauline will be buried at sea in
the days following the service,
attended by her close family only.
Donations, if desired, in memory
of Pauline are for either CAFOD
or the RNLI and can be given at the
funeral service or sent, by cheque payable to the charity, care of:

H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 9, 2019
