|
|
|
FOSBERRY Patricia Ann Passed away on 27th February 2019, aged 70 years.
A very special Mum, Nanny,
Great-Nanny, Sister, Auntie
and Friend to many,
who was loved and
will be missed greatly.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Mary's Church, Old Linslade on
Monday 25th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Stroke Association,
may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More