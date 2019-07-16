Home

Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
14:00
St Mary the Virgin Church
Stoke Hammond
Michael Goddard Notice
GODDARD MICHAEL ALLAN Passed away on 9th July 2019,
aged 83 years.
Beloved husband of Val,
dad to Tracey & Toni, Joanna and the late Simon, grandad to Josh, Lydia
and Liam. Michael will be sadly missed.
Service of Thanksgiving will take place at St Mary the Virgin Church, Stoke
Hammond on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Cancer Research UK
may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 16, 2019
