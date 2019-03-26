|
|
|
MACNEILL Mary Edith Formerly of Purley, Surrey.
Passed away on 14th March 2019,
aged 90 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Eaton Bray Methodist Church on Thursday 4th April 2019 at 2.30pm.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to The Garwood Foundation
(who provide services and support for adults and children with a wide range of disabilities) may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More