ARIS Mary "May"
Sneesby Pattison We are sad to announce that our beloved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma Mary "May" passed away on
14th October 2019 aged 87 years.
The funeral service will take place at 11.00am on Thursday 7th November in The Salvation Army Church,
Lammas Walk, Leighton Buzzard.
Family flowers only by request but if desired, donations in aid of Alzheimer's Society can be sent c/o
Bruce Carter & Son, Havelock Street,
Wellingborough NN8 4QA
Tel: 01933 223228
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Oct. 29, 2019