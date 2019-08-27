Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:30
St Mary the Virgin Church
Great Brickhill
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Ralph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Ralph

Notice Condolences

Marion Ralph Notice
RALPH Marion Irene Of Great Brickhill, passed away
peacefully at home after a short illness
on 18th August 2019, aged 91 years.
A memorial service honouring
Marion's life will take place on
Thursday 5th September 2019 at
St Mary the Virgin Church,
Great Brickhill, 2.30pm.
Donations in memory of Marion are
for Willen Hospice and can be sent by
cheque payable to the charity, care of:

H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD
Tel: 01908 642 700
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.