ODELL Marie Ellen Passed away
peacefully at home on
25th October 2019, aged 70 years.
Reunited once again with husband David, a devoted Mum to Barbie,
Roger and Jamie, a wonderful sister
to Angela, John, Pat, Philomena,
Ruth, Jacinta, Tony and Michael,
she will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
A funeral service will take place
at Methodist Church,
The Square, Dunstable on
Tuesday 12th November 2019 at 11:00am. Following refreshments, Marie will continue her journey to
The Vale Crematorium (Oak Chapel)
for a committal service at 3.00pm.
Flowers are welcome.
Donations in memory of Marie
may be made, if desired, to
The Keech Hospice Care c/o
White Dove Funerals, 50 High Street South, Dunstable, Beds, LU6 3HD,
Tel: 01582 699884
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Nov. 5, 2019