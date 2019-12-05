|
POWELL Keith Baden
Sadly passed away on
Friday 29th November 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved father to Linda, Alison, Susan and Nina, a treasured Grampy to Christopher, Robert, Enza and Charlie and cherished Great Grampy to Sophia, Morena, Alexander and Loris,
Keith will be so dearly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on
Tuesday 17th December, 10.45am
at the Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers, donations if
desired to Willen Hospice.
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway, Bletchley
Milton Keynes, MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Dec. 5, 2019