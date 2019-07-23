|
Williams June Of Stoke Hammond, passed away on the 30th June 2019, aged 83, in Milton Keynes Hospital. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Monday, 29th July in the Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium at 2:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations
if desired are for Willen Hospice, cheques made payable to the charity
can be sent care of H.W. Mason & Sons, Bridge House 97, Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 23, 2019