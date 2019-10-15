|
|
|
ANSTISS JUNE A loving wife to Eddie,
amazing mum to Lee and Darren and doting nanna to Edward.
June passed away on
26th September 2019.
She will be sorely missed and
forever in our hearts.
Her Funeral Service will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes on 24th October 2019
at 11.30am.
Flowers and donations
(by way of cheque payable to
United Kingdom Sepsis Trust Ltd)
may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Oct. 15, 2019