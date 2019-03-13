Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
John Heffer

John Heffer Notice
Revd.
John Heffer Passed away in Milton Keynes Hospital on 7th March 2019, aged 89 years.
Dearly loved husband of Sheila and much loved father, grandfather,
great-grandfather, brother and uncle.
The funeral service will take place at
St. Mary's Church, Eaton Bray, on Friday 22nd March 2019 at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to benefit
The British Heart Foundation. Cheques can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 13, 2019
