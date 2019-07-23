Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:00
Bierton Crematorium
Joan Slow Notice
SLOW S.S.St.J.
Joan Margaret A Service Sister of St John.
Passed away on 11th July 2019,
aged 91 years.
Loving Mother, Grandmother
and Great-Grandmother
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at
Bierton Crematorium on
Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way
of cheque payable to
Lymphoma Action may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 23, 2019
