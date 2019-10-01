Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Tilsworth
Joan Holmes Notice
HOLMES Joan Margaret Passed away on Saturday 21st
September 2019 , aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill, mother
to Linda, Laurette and Paula.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Tilsworth on
Friday 4th October 2019 at 11:00am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque
payable to British Heart Foundation and Luton and Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund (Cardiac Centre) may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton
Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Oct. 1, 2019
