Cornwell Joan Of Leighton Buzzard, passed away peacefully at Luton and Dunstable
Hospital on Sunday 4th August 2019, aged 83 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
Oak Chapel Crownhill on
Monday 19th August at 2-45pm.
Family flowers only but donations if desired are for the Dog's Trust
and may be sent to
Haseldine Funeral Services
192 High Street, Cranfield, MK43 0EN.
Tel:01234 757529
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 13, 2019