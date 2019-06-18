Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Milton Keynes
View Map
Notice Condolences

Jeanne Wilson Notice
WILSON Jeanne Patricia Passed away on 12th June 2019,
aged 80 years.
Devoted wife of the late Colin,
loving mum to Juliet and Stuart
and grandma to Sadie.
Funeral Service will take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Monday 1st July 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Dementia UK may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 18, 2019
