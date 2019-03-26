Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
14:30
St Michael's Church
Eggington
View Map
Janine Edwards Notice
EDWARDS Janine Anne Passed away on 15th March 2019,
aged 50 years.
A Celebration of Life will take place at
St Michael's Church, Eggington on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 2.30pm followed by interment of ashes
in the churchyard.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Macmillan Cancer Support or Keech Hospice Care may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
