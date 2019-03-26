|
|
|
EDWARDS Janine Anne Passed away on 15th March 2019,
aged 50 years.
A Celebration of Life will take place at
St Michael's Church, Eggington on Tuesday 2nd April 2019 at 2.30pm followed by interment of ashes
in the churchyard.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Macmillan Cancer Support or Keech Hospice Care may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
