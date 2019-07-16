Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:30
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Leighton Buzzard
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Vavasour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Vavasour

Notice Condolences

Janice Vavasour Notice
VAVASOUR Janice Mary
"Jan" Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 7th July 2019, aged 70 years. Loving Mum and Nan
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Leighton Buzzard on Friday
26th July 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a Burial at Vandyke Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.