|
|
|
VAVASOUR Janice Mary
"Jan" Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 7th July 2019, aged 70 years. Loving Mum and Nan
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral Service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Leighton Buzzard on Friday
26th July 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a Burial at Vandyke Road Cemetery.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 16, 2019