Gibbs Jack
'Brian' Henry Peacefully passed
away on the
9th March 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Pauline,
devoted dad of Karan and Lynne,
dad in law of Kamal and Keith.
Granddad of Jennifer, Janine,
Joanne, Illias and Rhiannon.
Funeral service to be held at
Weymouth Crematorium on
Friday 5th April at 10:45am.
Family flowers only but donations,
if desired, to Alzheimer's Society.
Any queries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
31a Great Western Road, Dorchester, DT1 1UF 01305 266888.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 19, 2019
