RYNN Ivor Frank Passed away on
Wednesday 27th March 2019,
aged 91 years.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Wing on
Wednesday 17th April 2019 at 1:00 PM. Followed by a committal at Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel at 2:00 PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Milton Keynes Hospital Charity - Hyper Acute Stroke Unit may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 30, 2019
