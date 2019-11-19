|
|
|
Pateman Iris Passed away peacefully
on 7th November 2019
aged 81 years.
Former owner of Leighton Aerials.
Re-united with Frank.
Much loved Mum of Jacqui and Terri.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on
Wednesday 20th November, 11.45am at The Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only. Donations for
The Alzheimer's Society
and MNDA may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Nov. 19, 2019