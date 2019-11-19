Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:45
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Milton Keynes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Pateman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Pateman

Notice Condolences

Iris Pateman Notice
Pateman Iris Passed away peacefully
on 7th November 2019
aged 81 years.
Former owner of Leighton Aerials.
Re-united with Frank.
Much loved Mum of Jacqui and Terri.
She will be very sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on
Wednesday 20th November, 11.45am at The Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Family flowers only. Donations for
The Alzheimer's Society
and MNDA may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton, NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -