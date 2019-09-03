|
KING Harold Lawson
(Harry) Passed away on
Wednesday 21st August 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving Husband to Valerie.
Devoted Father to James and Tom and a much loved Brother and Grandad.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2:00PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and Willen Hospice may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 3, 2019