Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
14:00
All Saints Church
Leighton Buzzard
Notice Condolences

Harold Lawson Notice
KING Harold Lawson
(Harry) Passed away on
Wednesday 21st August 2019,
aged 73 years.
Loving Husband to Valerie.
Devoted Father to James and Tom and a much loved Brother and Grandad.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on Thursday 5th September 2019 at 2:00PM.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Macmillan Cancer Support and Willen Hospice may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 3, 2019
