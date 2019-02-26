|
|
|
DANIELS Gerald
'Gerry' Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on 17th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
Much loved husband of Eileen,
loving dad to Mark and Lynette,
doting grandad to Ellie and Dan, Alexander and Alysha.
Funeral Service will take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Friday 15th March 2019 at 11.30am.
Please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Willen Hospice may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
