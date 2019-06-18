|
|
|
ROLFE George Edward Albert Passed away on Thursday
6th June 2019, aged 87 years.
Funeral Service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday
3rd July 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable
to Dukeminster Amenity Fund
and KidsOut may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road,
Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 18, 2019
