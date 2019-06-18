Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
13:30
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Leighton Buzzard
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Rolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Rolfe

Notice Condolences

George Rolfe Notice
ROLFE George Edward Albert Passed away on Thursday
6th June 2019, aged 87 years.
Funeral Service will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Leighton Buzzard on Wednesday
3rd July 2019 at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable
to Dukeminster Amenity Fund
and KidsOut may be sent to
Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road,
Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.