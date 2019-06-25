Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Freda Waples

Notice

Freda Waples Notice
WAPLES Freda Valerie and Linda would like to
thank all those who sent letters,
cards and donations and those who attended the service of celebration
at All Saints Church.
They would also like to thank the pall bearers Jason, Ash, Gerald and Gary, Jennifer for your reading, Reverend Noel McGeeney and Dillamore Funeral Service for your professional help.
The support from their family
and friends over the last few weeks
has helped them through this
sad and difficult time.
Freda will be greatly missed
but will remain in all our hearts
and thoughts forever.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 25, 2019
