Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00
All Saints Church
Leighton Buzzard
Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
13:00
Vandyke Road Cemetery
Freda Waples Notice
WAPLES Freda Phyllis Passed away on Tuesday 4th June 2019, aged 96 years.
Much loved Mum to Valerie, Linda and Michael, Nanny to many.
Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on Monday 17th June 2019 at 12:00 PM followed by a burial at Vandyke Road Cemetery at 1:00PM.
Bright attire preferred.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Dementia UK and The Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 11, 2019
