|
|
|
Lay Frank Joseph William Passed away on 12th March 2019
in the Luton & Dunstable Hospital,
aged 94 years.
Frank will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
The Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Thursday
4th April 2019 at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations in Franks's memory can be made to the 'Army Benevolent Fund'
All enquiries to.
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More