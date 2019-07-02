|
Gash Esme Joyce Beloved wife of Maxwell Gash and loving mother to Alan, Maxine, Christine & Lesley and wonderful Grandma
& Great Grandma.
Passed away on Monday 17th June 2019, aged 89 years.
Funeral Service will take place
at the Sacred Heart Church on
Monday 15th July 2019 at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired by way of cheque payable to Sue Ryder will be collected at the Service and also may be sent to Dillamores Funeral Service, Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2RF. Telephone (01525) 372210.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 2, 2019