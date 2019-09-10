Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00
St Barnabas Church
Linslade
Eileen Holmes Notice
HOLMES Eileen Emily
(née Wyant) Passed away on
2nd September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Loving wife to Peter. Devoted Mother
to Wendy and David and a much
loved Sister and Grandmother.
Funeral Service will take place at
St Barnabas Church, Linslade on
Friday 20th September 2019 at 11:00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to Cancer Research UK may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 10, 2019
