|
|
|
ABRAHAM (nee Kingston)
Eileen Patricia
(Pat) Passed away peacefully at
Elm Lodge Care Home on
15th February 2019, aged 101.
Private cremation will take
place on 28th February 2019.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK or Dementia UK c/o
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd.
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds LU7 2RF.
Very many thanks to the
Management Team and all
Staff at Elm Lodge for 16 years of wonderful care and attention.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
