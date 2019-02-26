Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Abraham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Abraham

Notice Condolences

Eileen Abraham Notice
ABRAHAM (nee Kingston)
Eileen Patricia
(Pat) Passed away peacefully at
Elm Lodge Care Home on
15th February 2019, aged 101.
Private cremation will take
place on 28th February 2019.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Research UK or Dementia UK c/o
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd.
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds LU7 2RF.
Very many thanks to the
Management Team and all
Staff at Elm Lodge for 16 years of wonderful care and attention.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.