YOUNG Edwin (Eddie) Thomas The funeral of Eddie,
who died on January 23rd,
aged 78, will take place on
Friday, February 22nd, with a service
at the Oakhill Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Danstead Way,
Milton Keynes MK8 0AH
commencing at 2.45pm.

The family request that mourners wear something red in memory of Eddie, with a celebration of his life at
Leighton Buzzard Golf Club,
Plantation Road, Leighton Buzzard
LU7 3JF, following committal.

Those wishing to make a donation,
in lieu of flowers, should forward cheques made payable to
Luton & Dunstable Hospital Charitable Fund (Ward 17 Stroke Unit), and forward to the Luton & Dunstable University Hospital, Lewsey Road,
Luton LU4 ODZ.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 19, 2019
