|
|
|
PHELPS Diana Marguerite Passed away peacefully
with her family on the
25th July 2019,
aged 85 years young.
Wife to the late Jim,
loving Mother to Ivan and Julia, Mother-In-Law to Alec and Elaine, Grandmother to Jay, Matthew,
Craig, Bradley, Hannah and Ronny and Great Grandmother to Ayva and Ares.
Funeral service to take place at Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Friday 23rd August 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only but donations
if desired to RSPB and
Arthur Rank Hospice.
For further details contact
Co-op Funeralcare,
1 Huntingdon Street, St Neots,
Cambs, PE19 1BG, 01480 210780.
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Aug. 6, 2019