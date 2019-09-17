Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00
All Saints Church
Leighton Buzzard
Desmond Brown Notice
BROWN Desmond Harold Sadly passed away on
Thursday 5th September 2019 ,
aged 85 years.
A much loved Dad and Grandad. Funeral Service will take place at
All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard
on Tuesday 1st October 2019
at 11:00 AM. Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of
cheque payable to Prostate Cancer UK may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 17, 2019
