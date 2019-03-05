|
|
|
DIMMOCK Derek Edward John
(Del)
Passed away suddenly,
at home on 24 th February, aged 80.
Much loved husband to Gill,
loving dad to
Mandy and Julie,
father-in-law and friend
to Andy and Stuart
and devoted Grandad to
Hollyjane, Alex, Frazer and Sammy.
Funeral Service will take place at the Oak Chapel Crownhill Crematorium,
Milton Keynes on
Wednesday 20th March 2019
at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Diabetes UK may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade,
Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More