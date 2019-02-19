Home

Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
15:15
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Milton Keynes
Dennis Dolton Notice
DOLTON Dennis Alfred Passed away on 9th February 2019, aged 91 years.
Funeral Service will take place at Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on Tuesday
5th March 2019 at 3.15pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to GOSH (Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity) may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service, 16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds,
LU7 2RF. Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Feb. 19, 2019
