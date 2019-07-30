|
Butler David John Passed away peacefully at home with his family on
Saturday 20th July, aged 84 years.
Loving Husband, Father and Grandad, who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service to be held
at The Oak Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium on
Monday 5th August at 10:45am.
Family flowers only please but donations in David's memory
can be made to 'Sue Ryder'.
No black to be worn at the
funeral at David's request.
Any enquiries can be made to;-
The Co-operative Funeralcare
67 Stanbridge Road
Leighton Buzzard
Bedfordshire
LU7 4QA
Tel: (01525) 370272
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on July 30, 2019