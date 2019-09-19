Home

Messenger Daphne Joyce
Neè Groom Formerly of Pitstone,
late of Stony Stratford sadly passed
away at Willen Hospice
after a short illness on
14th September 2019.
Much loved wife, mum,
granny and great granny and
a dear friend to many.
She will be greatly missed by us all.
The funeral service will take place
on Tuesday 1st October at
1.45pm in the Willow Chapel,
Crownhill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only.
Donations for Willen Hospice
may be left at the Chapel,
or sent via cheque to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road,
Stony Stratford,
MK11 1DT, Tel 01908 561561
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Sept. 19, 2019
