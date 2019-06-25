|
PECKHAM Brian Thomas Henry Passed away peacefully at home on 14th June 2019, aged 81 years.
Brian will be sadly missed by his wife Christine and all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on
Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Keech Hospice Care or British Heart Foundation may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 25, 2019
