Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillamore Funeral Service Ltd (Leighton Buzzard)
16 Old Road
Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire lU7 2RF
01525 372210
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Peckham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Peckham

Notice Condolences

Brian Peckham Notice
PECKHAM Brian Thomas Henry Passed away peacefully at home on 14th June 2019, aged 81 years.
Brian will be sadly missed by his wife Christine and all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes on
Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to Keech Hospice Care or British Heart Foundation may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.