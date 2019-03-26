|
LEE Brian Charles George
'Titch' Passed away on 15 th March 2019,
aged 88 years, surrounded by his Girls,
Grandchildren and all his family.
Funeral Service will take place
at St Leonard's Church,
Heath and Reach on
Friday 12 th April 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, by way of cheque payable to
Wooden Spoon or Buzzer Buses may be sent to Dillamore Funeral Service,
16 Old Road, Linslade, Leighton Buzzard, Beds, LU7 2RF.
Telephone 01525 372210
Published in Leighton Buzzard Observer on Mar. 26, 2019
